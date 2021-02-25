Wedbush Remains a Buy on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.54, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $75.63 average price target, which is a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $92.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.69 and a one-year low of $36.49. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.12M.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.