Wedbush Remains a Buy on DocuSign (DOCU)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on DocuSign (DOCU) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.33.

The company has a one-year high of $92.55 and a one-year low of $43.13. Currently, DocuSign has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOCU in relation to earlier this year.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything.

