Wedbush Remains a Buy on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, representing a 407.2% upside. In a report issued on November 23, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $52.84M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.