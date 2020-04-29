Wedbush Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Zynga (ZNGA)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.49, close to its 52-week high of $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $7.97 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Zynga’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $404 million and GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249 million and had a net profit of $559K.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

