Wedbush Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Corsair Gaming with a $42.57 average price target, which is a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRSR in relation to earlier this year.

Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mouse pads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and gaming Components and systems.