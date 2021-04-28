Wedbush Reiterates Their Buy Rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.07, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.18, representing a 34.0% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $131.95 and a one-year low of $71.35. Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Grey, a Director at BMRN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $381,400.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.