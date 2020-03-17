Wedbush Reiterates a Hold Rating on Regulus (RGLS)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLS) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -27.2% and a 19.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.50 average price target, representing a 188.5% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Regulus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.