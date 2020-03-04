Wedbush Reiterates a Hold Rating on Omeros (OMER)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75.

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.53 million.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.