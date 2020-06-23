Wedbush Reiterates a Buy Rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $5.33 average price target.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $828K and GAAP net loss of $8.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.63 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

