Wedbush Reiterates a Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.86, which is a 78.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $11.26. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 351.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALBO in relation to earlier this year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.