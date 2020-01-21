Wedbush Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Logitech (LOGI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Logitech (LOGI) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.79, close to its 52-week high of $48.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logitech is a Hold with an average price target of $46.71, which is a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Logitech’s market cap is currently $7.77B and has a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.