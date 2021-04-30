Wedbush Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Logitech (LOGI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Logitech (LOGI) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.50, close to its 52-week high of $120.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Logitech with a $126.03 average price target.

Based on Logitech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and net profit of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $903 million and had a net profit of $118 million.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

