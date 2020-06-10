Wedbush Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on GameStop (GME)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on GameStop (GME) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GameStop is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.90, which is a -22.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, GameStop has an average volume of 4.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate. The Canada segment comprises of retail and e-commerce business. The Australia segment refers to the retail and e-commerce operations in Australia and New Zealand. The Europe segment pertains to the retail and e-commerce operations in the European countries. The Technology Brands segment consists of Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, and Simply Mac stores. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Grapevine, TX.

