Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

In a report released today, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Praxis Precision Medicines, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Viridian Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, an 84.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $695K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.23 million.

