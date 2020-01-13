Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Verona Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Verona Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. It’s product include, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.