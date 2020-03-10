Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Microsoft (MSFT)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $197.73 average price target, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1145.6B and has a P/E ratio of 26.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

