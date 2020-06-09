Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Immunic (IMUX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.33, a 248.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Immunic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.31 million.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.