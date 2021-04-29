Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Corsair Gaming (CRSR), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

Corsair Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.43.

Corsair Gaming’s market cap is currently $3.09B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -23.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRSR in relation to earlier this year.

Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mouse pads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and gaming Components and systems.