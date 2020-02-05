Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle (CMG), with a price target of $980.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $884.82, close to its 52-week high of $890.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $905.38 average price target, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $960.00 price target.

Based on Chipotle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $72.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.02 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.