Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.55, representing a 47.5% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s market cap is currently $21.5B and has a P/E ratio of 178.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

