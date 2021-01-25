Wedbush Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.00, which is a 94.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Albireo Pharma’s market cap is currently $668.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.