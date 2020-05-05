Wedbush Maintains Their Hold Rating on Shake Shack (SHAK)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $50.53, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $105.84 and a one-year low of $30.02. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 2.41M.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.