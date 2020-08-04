Wedbush Maintains Their Hold Rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 989.9K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.