Wedbush Maintains Their Hold Rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.23, close to its 52-week high of $119.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $110.83 average price target, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on January 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Citrix Systems’ market cap is currently $15.53B and has a P/E ratio of 25.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTXS in relation to earlier this year.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.