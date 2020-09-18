Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Wix (WIX)

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Buy rating on Wix (WIX) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wix with a $333.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $319.34 and a one-year low of $76.81. Currently, Wix has an average volume of 751.8K.

Wix.com Ltd. engages in the provision of web development, design, and management solutions and applications. It provides free design templates for personal and business use, web design and layout tools, web hosting through the Wix domain, applications from the App Market, blog and social network page support, other marketing and work flow management applications and services. The company also offers eCommerce and appointment applications, and marketing tools such as Google Analytics and mailing lists. Wix.com was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

