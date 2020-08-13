Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report issued on August 11, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, a 76.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 306.9K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.