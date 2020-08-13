Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Ryan Adist- August 12, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT

In a report issued on August 11, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, a 76.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 306.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts