Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report issued on July 29, Laura Chico from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.14, a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.68 million and GAAP net loss of $8.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.09 million and had a net profit of $11.15 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

