Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Overstock (OSTK)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Overstock (OSTK), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Overstock with a $118.00 average price target, representing a 59.7% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Overstock’s market cap is currently $3.02B and has a P/E ratio of 59.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSTK in relation to earlier this year.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and Other. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The Other Segment consists of Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.