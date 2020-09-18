Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Etsy (ETSY)

In a report issued on September 1, Ygal Arounian from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $149.07 average price target, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.41 and a one-year low of $29.95. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 3.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 5,000 shares for a total of $683,100.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

