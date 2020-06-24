Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) on June 22 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.5 million and GAAP net loss of $12.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $3.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHUY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.