Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.82, close to its 52-week high of $46.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $40.00 average price target.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.03 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.