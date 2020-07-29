Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

The company has a one-year high of $29.45 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 268.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHUY in relation to earlier this year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.