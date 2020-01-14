Wedbush Maintains Their Buy Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $316.96, close to its 52-week high of $317.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $286.64, implying a -8.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $317.07 and a one-year low of $149.22. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 24.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

