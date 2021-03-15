Wedbush Maintains a Hold Rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $8.50, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $199K and GAAP net loss of $5.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $51.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LXRX in relation to earlier this year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. It drug candidates include XERMELO, Sotagliflozin, LX2761, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.