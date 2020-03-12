Wedbush Maintains a Hold Rating on Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRI), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.21, close to its 52-week low of $69.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $119.57 average price target, a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $224 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.