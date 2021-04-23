Wedbush Maintains a Buy Rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Verona Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Verona Pharma’s market cap is currently $463.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.