Wedbush Maintains a Buy Rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) today and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.13, close to its 52-week high of $142.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $155.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $142.94 and a one-year low of $66.12. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has an average volume of 243.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market.