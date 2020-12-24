Wedbush Keeps Their Hold Rating on OneSpan (OSPN)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on OneSpan (OSPN) on December 20 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneSpan is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OneSpan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.44 million and GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.69 million and had a net profit of $11.85 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.