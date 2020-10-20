Wedbush Keeps Their Hold Rating on Logitech (LOGI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Logitech (LOGI) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Logitech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.32, representing a -14.4% downside. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.74 and a one-year low of $31.37. Currently, Logitech has an average volume of 576.1K.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

