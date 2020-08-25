Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Xoma (XOMA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xoma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.85 and a one-year low of $14.14. Currently, Xoma has an average volume of 53.93K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.