Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Xoma (XOMA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.58 million and net profit of $22.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.