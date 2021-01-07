Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Verona Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Verona Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.