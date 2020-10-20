Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Christine Brown- October 19, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $127.79 and a one-year low of $75.58. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 297.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts