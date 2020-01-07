Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.78.

The company has a one-year high of $49.50 and a one-year low of $34.64. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 459.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.