Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nice-Systems (NICE)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems (NICE) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.13, close to its 52-week high of $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.20, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Based on Nice-Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61.87 million.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions.