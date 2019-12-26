Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $34.50 average price target.

Based on Liquidia Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.67 million.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing.