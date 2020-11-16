Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graybug Vision is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.50, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRAY in relation to earlier this year.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.