Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $42.50 average price target, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BJ’s Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. It operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.