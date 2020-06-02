Wedbush Keeps Their Buy Rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.80, a 334.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.30 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 329.9K.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.