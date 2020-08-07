Wedbush Keeps a Hold Rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.70, close to its 52-week high of $20.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.94 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Turtle Beach has an average volume of 810.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.